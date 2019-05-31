KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Throughout Friday, people on Facebook shared photos of an otter named Otto to the page of Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium. The nature preserve in Kingsport was home to the rescued otter from 2017 until the animal's death Thursday.

In a Facebook post Thursday, the Bays Mountain said Otto was taken to UT Animal Hospital for treatment because it "fell ill after park guests threw food into his enclosure that his body could not tolerate."

The park later posted the otter's "exact cause of death isn't known, but a necropsy will be performed to find out."

In general, it can often take two or three days for pathologists to make initial findings on what might have led to an animal's death. The official necropsy report with test results can take around six weeks to complete. The UT Animal Hospital is unable to comment on individual cases without permission from the animal's owner.

The bottom line is as of Friday, nobody can say with absolute certainty what made the otter sick.

What is certain is the initial report of guests tossing food gained the attention of experts at zoos and parks with enclosed animals.

"All of these animals in human care have a really prescribed diet," said Phil Colclough, director of animal care at Zoo Knoxville. "If you're a guest feeding animals at the zoo, you're breaking away from what they should be getting."

Colclough said it could be easy for guests to throw food inside an enclosure at Zoo Knoxville. But they don't. It is not a problem the zoo encounters.

"It is really not. The accidental thing happens periodically where, 'Oh, my gosh, someone dropped their sunglasses in the giraffe enclosure.' But that's about it," said Colclough.

If someone decided to throw food, the animal's physical reaction would depend on the species, the type of food, and the individual.

"These animals are like people in that they all have different medical histories. In some cases, we may have a diabetic animal. If you gave them something that would spike their sugar, that could be a real problem. Something you throw in an enclosure may also be a choking hazard," said Colclough.

Colclough says guests generally err on the side of caution.

"Periodically, guests mistake things in the enclosures as something that should not be there and report it to us. They may report to us there's some trash in with the otters or there's some trash in with the great apes. That might not be what you think. We have things we use for enrichment for the animals. It might be a paper towel roll filled with peanut butter where they really have to work at it and it stimulates them. It might be a plastic toddler toy with the great apes that they're using to have fun, play, and get muscle tone. And we're glad and appreciate hearing from guests about any concerns they have. It's also a good opportunity to talk to them about what that piece of 'trash' is doing," said Colclough.

Colclough enjoys discussing how the zoo works. He says it works because guests generally know the rules and treat the animals well.

"Misbehavior, it has not been an issue. Our guests respect the animals. This is their zoo, too." Colclough added, "As a rule, don't be feeding any animals other than your cats and dogs at home."

Zoo Knoxville has some opportunities for guests to pay a few dollars for the chance to feed certain animals. For example, guests are sometimes able to feed giraffes romaine lettuce provided by the zoo while under expert supervision.