GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Great Smoky Mountains National Park invites the public to participate in “Smokies Service Days” beginning June 29 to help complete much needed work across the park. Park staff will lead these single-day volunteer opportunities that are ideal for people of all ages interested in learning more about the park through hands-on service.

Individuals, families, and groups are invited to sign up for any of the scheduled service projects that interest them including unique opportunities to help care for park campgrounds, native plant gardens, and a variety of natural and cultural resources. The program is ideal for those seeking to fulfill community service requirements including high school and college students, scout groups, and civic organizations. Volunteer projects will begin at 9:00 a.m. and last until 1:00 p.m. on Saturdays. Each project will be followed by an optional enrichment adventure to immerse participants in the abundant natural and cultural resources of the park.

Tools and safety gear, including gloves and high visibility safety vests, will be provided by park staff. Participants are required to wear closed-toe shoes and should bring water and snacks. Volunteers planning to stay for the optional enrichment activity must also bring a sack lunch.

Those interested in volunteering must contact Project Coordinator, Andrew Mentrup, at 865-436-1278 or andrew_mentrup@partner.nps.gov, prior to the scheduled event date to register. Space may be limited.



Current service opportunities include:

June 29: Cosby Campground Clean-Up

July 13: Chimneys Picnic Area Clean-Up

July 27: Elkmont Campground Clean-Up

August 17: Cosby Horse Trail: Clean-Up

September 14: Oconaluftee Visitor Center Flower Bed Maintenance

September 21: Sugarlands Visitor Center Non-Native Honeysuckle Removal

October 5: Elkmont’s Daisy Town Clean-Up