Motel on Chapman Highway catches fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ā€” The Knoxville Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at the Parkway Motel at 3611 Chapman Highway around 12:25 this morning.

First arriving crews reported heavy flames coming from the ā€œDā€ side of the structure third floor lapping upwards into the fourth and fifth story windows, according to the KFD.

Fire crews initially made an interior attack but quickly realized a defensive attack was in order for safety of the firefighters, KFD said.

Battalion Chief Robby Copas set up a defensive attack around the perimeter of the building leaving a safe distance in case of a collapse, according to the KFD.