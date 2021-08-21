Motel on Chapman Highway catches fire

Crews first responded to the fire around 12:25 a.m. on Saturday, August 21.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at the Parkway Motel at 3611 Chapman Highway around 12:25 this morning.

First arriving crews reported heavy flames coming from the “D” side of the structure third floor lapping upwards into the fourth and fifth story windows, according to the KFD.

Fire crews initially made an interior attack but quickly realized a defensive attack was in order for safety of the firefighters, KFD said.

Battalion Chief Robby Copas set up a defensive attack around the perimeter of the building leaving a safe distance in case of a collapse, according to the KFD.