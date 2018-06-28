Monroe County is drying out after seeing high flood waters Thursday morning.

Monroe County EMA Director David Chambers said the flooding started just before 10 a.m. That was the peak of the storm in Monroe.

People in the community said when they woke up there was more damage than they expected.

Butch Jenkins and his family live in Monroe County. He said he saw several cars trying to navigate through the water.

“Cars could get through. Some of them were a little hesitant, but they managed to get through. I think that’s a pretty good area to flood when we get this much rain down here," said Jenkins.

Crews have done a good job cleaning up debris from the storm. But at last check, a couple of roads like Niles Ferry and Mulberry Creek still have some debris.

© 2018 WBIR