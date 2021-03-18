Part of Neyland Greenway closed for wastewater system work

At this point, a detour route is not available, though KUB is looking at options.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Part of one of Knoxville's most popular greenway is temporarily off-limits to walkers and bikers.

KUB has closed a section of the Neyland Greenway from Third Creek to Lake Loudoun Blvd. until further notice. The closed section runs between the south side of Neyland Drive and the northern bank of the Tennessee River.

Crews will be doing wastewater system work at the Kuwahee Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Customers with questions or concerns can call KUB at 558-2331 and leave a message. Someone should get back to them by the end of the next business day.