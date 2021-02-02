Part of Neyland Greenway to be closed near wastewater treatment plant starting Aug. 2

Officials said the section of Neyland Greenway between Lake Loudoun Boulevard and Third Creek will be closed starting Monday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Runners, bikers and anyone who uses Neyland Greenway in downtown Knoxville will run into a detour starting Monday, Aug. 2.

Officials with the Knoxville Utilities Board said that the section between Lake Loudoun Boulevard and Third Creek will be closed as crews work at the Kuwahee Wastewater Treatment Plant. A detour will take people along the shoulder area of Neyland Drive, with barriers to separate people from traffic.

All lanes of traffic will stay open while work is completed, according to a release from officials.