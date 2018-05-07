More farmers at farmers markets are participating in a program that allows WIC participants to get extra homegrown produce.

The program allows WIC participants to opt-in to receive $10 extra each month during July and August to spend at farmers markets to buy fresh produce.

This is not a new program for the state of Tennessee though, Sarah Griswold with the Knox County Health Department explains.

"The WIC Farmers Market Nutrition Program is a separate grant program that has been around for many years, Griswold says. "Tennessee's Grant money actually was expanded or we had extra last year, so they invited Knox County to go ahead and participate."

Last year was the first year the county extended the offer to farmers at markets and WIC participants.

Only four farmers signed on to take part in 2017, but 13 farmers have already agreed to partake in 2018.

"It's benefiting our families and young children. WIC serves pregnant women, breastfeeding women, postpartum women, and children from birth to age five, Griswold explains. "It's an opportunity to get additional fruits and vegetables in your diet."

The program isn't just beneficial to the families, but also to the farmers, according to Grainger County farmer Rick Morgan.

"There's so many people that come and buy and they get good stuff and they tell their neighbors, and it's just a great advertisement-- but not only that-- it's good for the folks," Morgan explains. "They get good stuff here because we grow everything that we sell and there's nothing like home grown stuff."

The WIC program agreement isn't associated with whole farmers markets, but rather with individual farmers and farms. WIC participants must look for signs on booths that indicate whether or not the farmer accepts the vouchers.

The offer is not automatic, but WIC families are given the option to come to farmers markets and claim the extra money for produce.

The Health Department hopes to continue this program next year.

The farmers markets participating are as follows:

Ebenezer Methodist Church Hours: Tuesday 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Market Square Hours: Wednesday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

New Harvest Park Hours: Thursday 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Lakeshore Park Hours: Friday 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.



