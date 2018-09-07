A section of South Gay Street is shut down for upgrades to eight different crosswalks in downtown Knoxville.

The plan is to replace brick crosswalks with stamped colored concrete. Crews shut down a section of Gay Street Sunday night. Workers arrived on site just before 8 a.m. Monday morning.

Parts of South Gay Street, Union Avenue, Wall Avenue and West Summit Hill Drive will now be part of a work zone.

There are only two ways to get around the construction. Drivers can take South Gay Street to Union Avenue, then turn left on State Street and merge onto West Summit Hill Drive.

Option number two starts on West Summit Hill Drive. Drivers can then turn right on Locust Street, then turn on to Kendrick Place and continue onto Union Ave.

The renovation project will continue through August.

