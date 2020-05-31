COVID-19 survivor returns home to Knoxville

Patrick Dalton fought for his life for weeks and now the prayers of his community are answered

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After spending weeks in the hospital fighting for his life, a Knoxville man has returned home.

Patrick Dalton, 24, has been battling COVID-19, spending the last few weeks in a Nashville hospital.

Dalton's condition was so severe that at one point he was on a ventilator and had a feeding tube.

After rehabilitation and recovery he was released and came home to a celebration.