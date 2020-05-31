x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

Knoxville Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WBIR.com

local

COVID-19 survivor returns home to Knoxville

Patrick Dalton fought for his life for weeks and now the prayers of his community are answered

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After spending weeks in the hospital fighting for his life, a Knoxville man has returned home.

Patrick Dalton, 24,  has been battling COVID-19, spending the last few weeks in a Nashville hospital. 

Dalton's condition was so severe that at one point he was on a ventilator and had a feeding tube.

After rehabilitation and recovery he was released and came home to a celebration.

Dalton, a CAK Class of 2014 Alumnus was greeted with a welcome home party in the high school's parking lot. Friends and family participated in the drive-thru parade, sharing their well-wishes through the windows.