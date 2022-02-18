Paul McCartney's coming to Knoxville! He'll play at Thompson-Boling Arena on May 31

It's the first time the former Beatle has played in Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Pa. — Beatles legend Paul McCartney will perform in Knoxville on May 31 for the first time ever, President of AC Entertainment Ted Heinig announced Friday morning. Tickets will go on sale next Friday, February 25.

McCartney, who turns 80 in June, will play with his band at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Heinig, president of AC Entertainment, made the announcement Friday morning on B97.5 FM radio.

McCartney, composer with the late John Lennon of some of the most enduring music of the 20th century, has played Nashville many times and visited Memphis as a Beatle and as a solo artist.

But he's never been to K-town.

For Beatles fans, it's a bucket list moment. For Knoxville, it's one of the biggest names in our live music history. The Rolling Stones played the Knoxville Coliseum - 50 years ago in July 1972.

Music fans can count on McCartney playing a lot of Beatles hits and well as tunes from his former band Wings. He usually does a tribute to Lennon and George Harrison, bandmates who are no longer living.

McCartney last toured in 2019.

He's made a point in recent years of hitting places he's never been before.

So, while he's played big towns like Atlanta many times, now he's trying to reach smaller cities.

In 2019, for example, during the "Freshen Up" tour he stopped in Lexington, Ky., Greenville, S.C., and Fort Wayne, Ind., in the United States. He also continues to tour outside Britain and the U.S.

In the last 15 years or so he's maintained a full road schedule, touring pretty much every year or every other year.

Like all artists, COVID forced him off the road in 2020 and 2021.

McCartney can fill stadiums but he's gravitated mostly to arenas like Thompson-Boling.

Since about 2001, he's toured with essentially the same bandmates: Rusty Anderson, Brian Ray, Paul "Wix" Wickens with whom he also toured in the 1990s and drummer Abe Laboriel Jr.

McCartney, who has homes in New York, London and in Surrey, England, remains omnipresent as a Beatle.

He joined producer Rick Rubin last year for a Hulu series about his work as a composer. The Beatles featured in Peter Jackson's 2021 rework of the 1969 "Let It Be" film sessions for what became the multi-part Disney Plus special "Get Back", and just this month saw the release to IMAX theaters of the famous "Rooftop Concert" that the band performed in late January 1969 in London as they wrapped up recording "Let It Be".

They formally broke up on 1970, moving on to respective individual careers for the rest of their lives. McCartney, for example, toured with wife Linda and then formed the band Wings, which thrived in the 1970s.

Lennon was shot to death in December 1980. Harrison died of cancer in November 2001.