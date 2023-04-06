Officials: Recent investigation finds KPD chief did not accept lower rent rate in exchange for officer's promotion

Kramer Rayson LLP was hired by the city to investigate a complaint against Knoxville Police Dept. Chief Paul Noel. Officials say no violations were committed.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A recent investigation into Knoxville Police Department Chief Paul Noel, who was accused of receiving lower rent in exchange for an officer's promotion, was closed after the city found no violations, according to Knoxville officials.

An internal complaint was filed against Noel after the complainant, who was a former KPD officer, suggested that the chief obtained temporary housing at below market value in exchange for "favorable consideration" of a promotion for the officer that owned the rental property, Knoxville officials said.

The city of Knoxville's law director, Charles Swanson, hired Kramer Rayson LLP to investigate the complaint, according to Knoxville officials.

"All allegations of misconduct, no matter the person's rank, will be taken seriously and fully investigated," Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said. "I would like to thank the KPD officers who quickly identified the need for further investigation. I am also grateful that the outside investigator acted expeditiously and found no violations were committed."

Kincannon signed off on the investigator's report.