Chopping, sawing, ax throwing, speed climbing, and log rolling are just part of the fun.

Tuesday afternoon the cast and crew of the new Paula Deen's Lumberjack Feud Show and Adventure held run-throughs for VIP audiences for their new season.

The outdoor venue features live lumberjack competitions and a chance for the audience to participate.

The first public shows are Wednesday night July 18 at 5:00 and 8:00.

© 2018 WBIR