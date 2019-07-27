KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — The popular children's television show Paw Patrol is doing a live show in Knoxville in August.

The show's website says it will be at the Civic Auditorium downtown.

It will be August 20th at 6 p.m., with two other shows August 21st at 10 a.m. and then again at 6 p.m.

The show's website says:

Come roll with the PAW Patrol as everybody’s favorite heroic pups race to the rescue on the day of the Great Adventure Bay Race. When Mayor Goodway goes missing, Chase, Marshall, Skye and the rest of the PAW Patrol will need to team up with Ryder to save Adventure Bay’s mayor and stop Foggy Bottom’s Mayor Humdinger from winning the race.

Tickets start at $19 and go up from there.

For more information, head to the Paw Patrol website.