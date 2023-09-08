Group urges nuclear prohibition during Peace Lantern ceremony in Knoxville

The Peace Lantern ceremony was also held to remember the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Groups gathered in Sequoyah Hills Park Wednesday night for a ceremony meant to remember the lives lost after the U.S. dropped atomic weapons on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, killing an estimated 200,000 people.

Some were killed instantly — vaporized in a blast that leveled entire cities. Others suffered illnesses as a result of the intense radiation scattered across the area, causing kinds of cancers, thyroid diseases, cardiovascular diseases and many other kinds of sicknesses related to the fallout.

Atomic bombs were first dropped on Aug. 6, 1945, on Hiroshima. Three days later, another bomb would be dropped on Nagasaki, on Aug. 9, 1945.

Around 78 years later, people gathered for a Peace Lantern ceremony in Sequoyah Hills Park. The ceremony was meant to remember the lives lost and to urge U.S. leaders to join the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

"They want the world to remember exactly how they suffered, and they want real support on that treaty — the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. The mayors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki have spoken out in support of that treaty," said Taanvi Kardile, a coordinator of the ceremony.