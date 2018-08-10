Knoxville — Riders clipped in to kick off Pedal for Alzheimer's in Knoxville this morning, Oct. 7.

Formerly known as Pedal for Pat, the event is all about spreading awareness and raising funds to fight Alzheimer's.

"Alzheimer's is not about one person, and it's not just about Pat Summitt. It's about it really does take an army to try and iradicate this really awful disease," former Lady Vol Michelle Brooke-Marciniak said.

The three-day ride takes participants on a 1,028-mile journey from Knoxville to Daytona, Florida, with the course running through the Smoky Mountains and the Carolinas.

Riders started with a 65-mile ride around Knoxville this morning before heading out for the long haul south.

For more information about the event visit www.pedalforalzheimers.org.

© 2018 WBIR