Pedal for Alzheimer's to celebrate Ride Tennessee event in Sept. 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pedal for Alzheimer's will celebrate its charity cycling event, Ride Tennessee, in September 2021.

A group of 24 cyclists will ride in the six-day, 500+ mile route to begin in Nashville, making their way through the Smoky Mountains, and finishing in Downtown Knoxville.

The event is set for September 13-18, 2021.

An $8,000 registration fee per cyclist includes a VIP all-inclusive ride experience.

The VIP experience will include world-class support, hospitality services, nutrition and mechanical, sports recovery, media promotions, and a team celebration concert.

Cyclists are required to have the physical fitness to ride six back-to-back days.

The fee also includes a contribution to the 501©3 non-profit’s mission to further Alzheimer’s research, education, support, and care.