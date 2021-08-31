KCSO identifies pedestrian killed after being struck by semi-trailer truck

The accident occurred around the 11400 block of Parkside Drive near Turkey Cove Lane just after 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 31

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — (Update 9/1 at 12 p.m.) A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a semi-trailer truck near the 11400 block of Parkside Drive, the Knox County Sheriff's Office said.

The accident occurred just after 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday and KCSO's Reconstruction Unit conducted an investigation.

The road remained closed until approximately 8:30 a.m.

The victim was identified as Mark E. Phelan, 34, of Wartburg, KCSO said.

According to a report, the driver, identified as Eugene Glover Jr., 51, of Georgia, said that he was unable to see Phelan laying on the roadway due to heavy rains and fog.