KCSO identifies pedestrian killed after being struck by semi-trailer truck

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — (Update 9/1 at 12 p.m.) A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a semi-trailer truck near the 11400 block of Parkside Drive, the Knox County Sheriff's Office said.
The accident occurred just after 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday and KCSO's Reconstruction Unit conducted an investigation.
The road remained closed until approximately 8:30 a.m.
The victim was identified as Mark E. Phelan, 34, of Wartburg, KCSO said.
According to a report, the driver, identified as Eugene Glover Jr., 51, of Georgia, said that he was unable to see Phelan laying on the roadway due to heavy rains and fog.
Phelan had on dark clothing and a dark backpack, a report shows.