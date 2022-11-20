Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in East Knoxville

Knoxville police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian Saturday night on Magnolia Avenue.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The Knoxville Police Department is looking for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian Saturday night.

According to a police spokesperson, crews were called to the 2800 block of Magnolia Avenue around 8:20 p.m. on November 19.

A car reportedly hit the man while he was crossing Magnolia Avenue. The vehicle involved left the scene. The victim was taken to UT Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The man has not yet been identified.

Police said the car involved has not been located or positively identified, but they have reason to believe it is a Hyundai sedan with visible front-end damage.

Anyone with information who could assist with the investigation is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online at easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org . Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.