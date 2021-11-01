Pedestrian sent to hospital after being struck by KPD cruiser

The pedestrian was sent to the UT Medical Center with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — A man was sent to the hospital after being struck by a Knoxville Police Department cruiser on North Broadway Sunday night.

Just after 10:15 p.m., a Knoxville Police Department officer was traveling north on North Broadway and exiting onto the ramp to Tazewell Pike while working on duty in an unmarked cruiser.

A male pedestrian was walking southbound on the ramp to Tazewell Pike when he was struck by the right front end of the vehicle.

The pedestrian, who was alert and talking with EMS personnel and officers on the scene, was sent to the UT Medical Center with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The preliminary indications are that the pedestrian was walking on or near the fog line and was not visible as the KPD officer was negotiating the curve.

The involved KPD officer observed the pedestrian at the last second and was unable to avoid the collision.