KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A pedestrian was struck on W. Summit Hill Drive at Gay Street around 4 p.m. Monday.

The Knoxville Police Department said a 26-year-old man driving a Jeep Cherokee hit a 32-year-old woman who was crossing Summit Hill. She did have the walk signal.

The man driving was looking at his GPS when he hit her, according to officials.

KPD said the woman was taking to UT Medical Center with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver was cited for careless driving and not yielding to a pedestrian at a crosswalk, according to officials.