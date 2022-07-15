KCSO: Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle on Clinton Hwy. at Stanley Rd.

KSCO said the name of the deceased is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Clinton Highway at Stanley Road overnight.

KCSO said that at 12:43 a.m., its patrol units were dispatched to a crash involving a pedestrian on Clinton Highway at Stanley Road.

Deputies said the driver of the vehicle was traveling northbound on Clinton Highway when the pedestrian crossed in front of the vehicle.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by AMR and was taken to the Regional Forensics Center for examination, KCSO said.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit is conducting the investigation.

According to a press release, the vehicle driver did not sustain any known injuries in the accident.

