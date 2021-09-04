Breaking: Two pedestrians hit by a train in North Knoxville

A witness said it looked like the pair may have been trying to cross the bridge when they were hit.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Dispatchers confirmed to 10News that two pedstrians were hit by a train in north Knoxville.

The accident happened on the railroad tracks located at 4550 North Broadway.

There's no word on the condition of the people who were hit.

Knoxville Police, Knoxville Fire, and AMR ambulance crews responded to the accident.