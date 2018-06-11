Spanking makes kids more aggressive and gives them problems later in life. That's what the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) said in a new study released this month.

It's something we've been told before.

Back in 2016 a survey of pediatricians said only 2.5 percent of doctors expected positive outcomes from spanking.

The new guidelines from the AAP advises against spanking completely.

Pediatricians are being advised to talk with parents about alternative ways of discipline, but not everyone is on board.

Colin Green remembers well all the times he was spanked as a kid.

"I was disciplined with a belt, with a switch, with a cane, and a hand and the Bible."

He said he's better for it.

"It was a good upbringing," said Green. "I'm very disciplined because of it. I'm very responsible. I have priorities, goals. It orientated my life."

New research from the AAP suggests otherwise.

It said spanking is linked to aggression in children and even potential changes to the brain, including negative psychological, emotional and behavioral effects.

Pediatricians said they've seen cases where spanking is taken to the extreme.

"There is a fine line between spanking for disciplinary actions and child abuse," said Dr. Carlos Paxtor.

Knoxville mom Arissa Pavlis agrees.

"Punishing, it's not, it's just not the right way to do it," she said. "I mean if you're frustrated with something, with your children, just walk off, take a deep breath and it will get better."

Experts suggest other forms of punishment, like taking away toys or putting kids in time out.

But no parent is alike. All the moms and dads we talked to had different opinions.

"I spank my kids," said Green.

"I'm just not a fan of spanking," said Pavlis.

Others don't spank their kids, but understand where parents who do are coming from, and vice versa.

All agree that parenting is a challenge, and regardless of what a new study says, they can't judge anyone else's parenting style.

"I always think you should definitely be informed before you go into any given situation, task" said Green. "Parenting... there's no amount of books you can read."

"We do what we can," said Pavlis. "Being parents is hard. It's definitely one of the hardest things I've ever done."

