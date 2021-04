They are hosting a 5-K run and walk to raise funds for their school. It starts at 8 a.m. at Victor Ashe Park.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Saturday is the big day for the Peer Academy Heroes of Hope 5-K.

The Peer Academy it's a non-profit K-12 school that provides personalized education for kids with autism and other unique learning styles.

