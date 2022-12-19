Pellissippi State collects most food pantry donations in state challenge than any other community college

It was the fourth year in a row that Pellissippi State Community College collected the most items — an equivalent of 47,788 items.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pellissippi State Community College collected thousands of items for its food pantry — beating out any other community college or technical college in Tennessee for the fourth year in a row in a statewide competition.

They said they collected the equivalent of 47,788 items for the Tennessee Board of Regents Annual Food Drive Challenge. They said it nearly doubled the number of items collected by Pellissippi state last year.

As part of the competition, people could donate money and each dollar counted for two food items in the competition. Pellissippi State raised a total of $21,110 through its Giving Tuesday campaign, and from donors who provided matching funds.

They also collected 228 toiletry and baby care items. All items will be available at Pellissippi State's food pantry, which serves students and employees facing food insecurity.

“The results of this effort are such an inspiration,” said Anna Graham, the director of Annual Giving and Scholarships for Pellissippi State. “In especially challenging times for so many, the generosity of our own Pellissippi State family, joining together with community partners, to raise both funds and canned food items to meet the needs of those who utilize the Pellissippi Pantry is tremendous."

In total, colleges who participated in the competition raised 148,578 items for campus food pantries, local organizations, programs and community food banks.