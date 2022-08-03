KPD: Woman dies after car wreck on Pellissippi Parkway

The woman was traveling south on Pellissippi Parkway towards the I-40 East exit ramp when the car went off the right side of the road and hit a tree, KPD said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A woman is dead after her car hit a tree and caught fire Wednesday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD officers responded to the wreck around 8:15 a.m. Based on the initial investigation, the woman was traveling south on Pellissippi Parkway towards the I-40 East exit ramp when the car went off the right side of the road and hit a tree, KPD said.

The woman was pulled from the car by a witness before it caught fire, according to KPD.

The woman was transported to Parkwest Medical Center before being transferred to the UT Medical Center, where she died from her injuries, according to KPD.

