Pellissippi State Community College planning outdoor in-person commencement ceremonies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pellissippi State Community College is planning outdoor in-person commencement ceremonies in May for its 2020 and 2021 graduates.

Officials said the college has not held an in-person commencement since December 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press release, eight separate ceremonies, capped at 85 graduates and two guests per graduate, are planned for Thursday-Saturday, May 13-15.

Each ceremony will take place in the Hardin Valley Campus Courtyard on 10915 Hardin Valley Road.

All commencement ceremonies will be live-streamed to allow family and friends who cannot attend in person to celebrate with graduates.

Students who graduated at any point during 2020 are welcome to join ceremonies at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on May 13.

Pellissippi State students graduating in spring 2021 with Associate of Arts, Associate of Fine Arts, Associate of Science, or Associate of Science in Teaching degrees may choose to participate in ceremonies at 1, 4, or 7 p.m. on May 14.

Students graduating in spring 2021 with Associate of Applied Science degrees will be celebrated on May 15 with Nursing students at 10 a.m., Engineering and Media Technology students at 1 p.m. and Business and Computer Technology students at 4 p.m.

Registration for all ceremonies opened Friday at 8 a.m. on Eventbrite, and registration is not only for those graduating. Faculty, staff, and guests should register for the ceremony they plan to attend, as all seats are reserved on a first-come, first-served basis:

In the event of inclement weather, ceremonies and graduates will move inside to the Clayton Performing Arts Center.

While social distancing guidelines would prevent guests from joining graduates in the CPAC, guests would be able to view a live stream of the ceremonies from the Goins Administration Building.