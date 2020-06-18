People are flooding libraries to learn more about race and anti-racism

Three of the nation's best selling books are about racism, and all three have dozens of holds at the Knox County Public Library.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — People across Knox County are turning to the public library system to learn more about racism and anti-racism in America.

"Everybody wants to understand these issues a little bit better," said Mary Pom Claiborne with the Knox County Public Library.

Over the past few weeks, the top selling books in the country are also the most sought after at the library.

How to be an Anti-Racist by Ibram X. Kendi has 51 holds right now, White Fragility by Robin Diangelo has 90 holds, and So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo has 27 holds.

The library has multiple copies of each book and is ordering more.

"Those will take a while to get, but we have a ton of other books that are on the same subject," said Claiborne.

They have several displayed on the main floor of the library in Downtown Knoxville.

Rev. Renee Kesler, President of the Beck Cultural Exchange Center, said this long waiting list of books shows people in Knoxville want to make a change.

"It is so encouraging," she said. "I think the first step in always addressing any problem is to learn."

Kesler said while you're waiting for your turn in line at the library, there's one big thing people can do to keep the conversation of race going.

"Now more than ever, the sincere ability of people to listen. Hear the voices of those who have been engaged and involved in this struggle throughout history," she said.

She said a great opportunity to listen and learn is at the Beck Center's Juneteenth town hall discussion about racial justice.

Beck Cultural Exchange Center Statement from Beck and Juneteenth Event - https://mailchi.mp/beckcenter/statement-from-beck-and-juneteenth-event

The Beck Center and the library system have hundreds of books about racism and Black culture and history.

They're available right now in person and online.

Knox County has 8 library branches open.

The Beck Center's library has over 800 copies of books about Black history and race, including some rare copies.

These books can't be checked out, but can be viewed at the center when they reopen at an undetermined date after closing due to COVID-19 concerns.

Kesler said a lot of their history resources are available online, and the center sells copies of some books detailing Knoxville's Black history.

All these options are easily accessible so the change doesn't have to stop.