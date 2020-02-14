MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — The City of Morristown is encouraging people to take shelter on Freshour Street Friday morning.

A gas leak resulted in a small fire in the area. The road was closed and the fire was being controlled by emergency responders and the gas was turned off, the city said around 9:30 a.m. Friday morning.

However, people were still encouraged to shelter in place for safety, according to a Facebook post from the city. The gas leak was under control by 9:45 a.m., the city said. Atmos Energy stayed on the scene to make repairs.

The street runs alongside South Cumberland Street, behind a Western Union, a thrift store and a machine shop.

