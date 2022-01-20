Former inmates find job opportunities in Tennessee through a 'One Stop Re-Entry Shop'

"I finally found some people to take a chance on me and have been successful ever since," said one of the attendees.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Finding housing after incarceration is difficult. However, a new bill could change that.

A new bill up for debate in the Tennessee General Assembly in the 2022 session, HB1770/ SB1771, calls for making it easier for people with a criminal record to get back into housing.

If the bill is passed, some landlords won't be able to turn people down for a place to live based on their record alone.

This bill excludes people who were convicted for a violent offense, sexual offense, or violent sexual offense.

However, in order for the person who was formerly-incarcerated to qualify for this tentative bill, they need to have a job. That's the first step.

However, finding a job after incarceration is difficult, too.

"It's hard to get approved for an apartment or anything without any kind of job, record or pay stub, stuff like that," said Dan Benedict, who lived through the experience upon his release more than five years ago.

Benedict is a success story, but his success was not immediate. He said it took several months to get back up on his feet after release.

"You're trying to get back on your feet and do the right thing, but a lot of people won't give you that shot because you do have a record," Benedict said.

Benedict said he went through several interviews, filled out dozens of forms, and heard the words "it's not going to work" over and over again.

"It's very defeating and frustrating," he said.

Benedict's story took a turn, though. Someone took a chance on him.

"I finally found some people to take a chance on me and have been successful ever since," Benedict said.

That's what the the Tennessee Department of Correction Knoxville Community Resource Center is attempting to achieve with even more people who have records.

The team hosted a ‘One-Stop Re-Entry Shop’ for justice-involved individuals in Knoxville and its surrounding communities. Dozens of people, who were formerly-incarcerated showed up.

“Re-entry for justice-involved individuals can be confusing and difficult,” Correctional Counselor and Offender Workforce Development Specialist Staci Golloway said. “Providing them opportunities to access these vital resources in one location can help them clear the hurdles to success.”

Benedict, who is now thriving in his workplace, attended the event to recruit more people to his company and act as an example.

"Companies like the ones here today can overlook criminal backgrounds and see people for who they are and give them a chance to get back on their feet," Benedict said.

Katrina Lane also showed up to the event. She was formerly incarcerated and is still working through her recovery process.

"I was released last year in March and I was mandated to a halfway house into DRC," Lane said.

Lane has been working at Bargain Hunt as a cashier for several months. It's a job she got connected to through the DRC program. However, she attended the event to extend her job search for new, potential opportunities.

"Just to look around, really," She said.

Lane said with her job at Bargain Hunt, in addition to her work in recovery, she has started to see little successes in her life.

"I've obtained my license, pay my child support monthly. I'm paying rent. I have a car. So yeah, it's been great," Lane said.

All because one company decided to take a chance on her.

"It makes me feel worthy and I'm starting to trust people now. So, it really makes me feel good," Lane said.

