Historic insurrection hearings could have local impact after people from East Tennessee charged

According to the FBI, at least six people from East Tennessee were named and charged in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The House committee investigating the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, will start disclosing its findings around a year after it was formed.

The historic hearings are expected to take place over the span of several weeks, starting at 8 p.m. on Thursday. More than 1,000 people were interviewed as the panel collected information about the insurrection, and scant information had been available to the public from that work.

Lawmakers plan to have witnesses testify and to display a series of never-before-seen images and exhibits relating to the lead-up to the insurrection and the attack itself. Those exhibits could include information or pictures showing some people from East Tennessee.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said at least six people from East Tennessee were charged for participating in the insurrection. A list of their names and some of their charges is available below.

James W. Brooks (Arrested) — Entering a restricted building, disruptive conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and demonstrating in a Capitol building

Albuquerque Cosper Head (Pleaded guilty) — Acts of physical violence on the Capitol grounds, impeding passed through the Capitol grounds, assaulting or resisting certain officers, civil disorder, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building

Bryan Wayne Ivey (3 years of probation, 60 days of home detention, $500 fine) — Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

Edward Kelley (Arrested) — Assault, destructing of government property, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, unlawful entry and violent entry

Clifford James Meteer (60 days in jail, 36 months of probation, 60 hours of community service, $500 fine) — Knowingly entering a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, entering and remaining on the floor of Congress, parading or demonstrating in a Capitol building

Michael Timbrook (A year of probation with 14 days of intermittent incarceration on the weekends, $500 in fines) — Knowingly entering a restricted building, violent entry

Several members of the committee have promised new and explosive information to arise from the public hearings, but it was unclear what that would entail.

The hearings are expected to be exhaustive, but they are also not expected to be the final word from the committee. It plans to release subsequent reports on its findings, including recommendations on legislative reforms, ahead of the midterm elections.