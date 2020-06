People, including officers with KPD, stood with heads bowed as they prayed for love and unity. After the prayer, organizers handed out food to people in need.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Market Square was filled with prayer Friday evening as several people gathered for a 'praytest' to pray for peace and unity.

"If we all work together we can make it a better place, but we can't work against each other," volunteer Jason McGill said.