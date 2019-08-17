KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox Heritage members got a sneak peek at the progress inside old South High School as it gets new life.

The school has sat empty since 1991. Dover Signature Properties, which specializes in restoring and giving vacant historic properties new life, is preserving the school and turning it into a senior living facility.

South High Senior Living will house about 62 studio-style assisted living apartments along with a memory care facility. The building will also have dining areas and shared living spaces.

The transformation is appealing to people who used to walk the halls as students.

"There's something about when you take these historic buildings and re-purpose them in this format that it works, and for many who went to school here in particular," Knox Heritage executive director Todd Morgan said.

The building is set to open sometime next year.

