People on English Mountain say water is not running, after months of issues with utility company

A group spoke at a meeting at the Tennessee Comptroller's Office last Thursday about their issues with the company.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — From last Friday to Sunday, Dec. 9 through Dec. 11, people who live on English Mountain had no water in their homes. The East Sevier County Utility District told its customers they shut off their water to help customers "who have been cut out of water," through a text message.

"We went to Home Depot and bought water," said Eddie Crosby, who lives on the mountain.

He said he hasn't been able to shower in three days because the company shut off the water.

Last Thursday, a group of around 30 people from English Mountain went to Nashville to speak up at a meeting about the challenges they face with getting water to their homes every day, and how difficult it is for them to get clean water when it finally flows through their pipes.

Investigator Ross Colona presented his findings about ESCUD to the state's utility management board. The board voted unanimously to contest the ESCUD board, meaning the board members could be forced out.

ESCUD's President, Roy Ivey, agreed to resign at a water board meeting last Thursday. When the group returned to English Mountain, they found their water was shut off.

"Everybody that went Friday didn't have water," Crosby said.

10News asked Governor Bill Lee's office about the challenges people on English Mountain are facing with getting reliable water to their homes.

"This appears to be a local responsibility," said spokesperson Jade Byers, in an email. "Separately, the administration has made quality water infrastructure a top priority at the state level with dedicated ARP funding."