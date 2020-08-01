KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A fire broke out at the Barclay House, an apartment complex on Laurel Avenue, early Wednesday morning. People were trapped on the fourth floor with no injuries, the Knoxville Fire Department said.

By 6:30 a.m., firefighters were removing victims from the apartment complex.

The call first came in around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 8, the day when University of Tennessee students are scheduled to start classes again after winter break. The Barclay House houses several students since it is near campus in Fort Sanders.

The Barclay House is also next to Laurel Hall, one of UT's dorms.

The Knoxville Fire Department blocked 17th Street at Laurel Avenue as it worked to extinguish the fire.

RELATED: Family members say grandmother & three grandchildren died in KY house fire

RELATED: Rural Metro responds to house fire in East Knoxville

This story will be updated as more information is available.