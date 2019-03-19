KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — People in Knox County spoke their minds about the canceled BMX track that was formerly being built at South-Doyle Middle School's old football stadium.

Mayor Glenn Jacobs was at Monday's Knox County Commission meeting listening as people spoke up.

Jacobs said he made the decision after weighing the potential income the track could bring versus the expected costs.

By the time the plan had been canceled, he said the track's budget had swollen to three times its original allowance.

"If you look at the project as a $750,000 project, it's great. But when you start talking where we were getting to, which was at least 2.5 million, then you start having some serious discussions," said Jacobs. "For me, it is just too big a risk."

Knoxville BMX board member Wendy Edwards said ending the project wasn't the only route that could have been taken.

"Is there a way we can do the track, and then phase the stadium to later? Because, really, the biggest focus of the budget was the stadium. So the track itself is a very small part of the overall project," she said.

Stopping the construction of the BMX track won't stop the county from spending money on the site, though.

Dirt for the construction of a BMX track piled on the field of the old South Doyle Middle School football stadium.

Mayor Jacobs said other projects will continue at the field, specifically the completion of a new track, shot put and discus circle, bleachers, fencing, concession stand, ADA-approved bathrooms, and sidewalks at South-Doyle.

As for the dirt that's already been laid -- that will be repurposed for use around the county.

The mayor said he's not opposed to creating a BMX track in the county in the future, though.

