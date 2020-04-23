KODAK, Tenn. — Chris Ogle in Kodak had to round up his neighbors donkey that got loose... because that's what good neighbors do.

He called dispatch and told them he had a... well, you know... in his yard.

So his family fed it apples until deputies arrived. Those deputies said they'd never gotten a call like that before, but they got the donkey (named Dunk) home safely.

Obviously, everyone got a kick out of it.

To everyone involved (even the donkey): you are today's Perfect 10 for helping out and lifting spirits!

