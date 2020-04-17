East Tennesseans are no exception. Have you seen the viral video trend where a team of people "pass" a ball between them -- remotely?

A Madisonville basketball team took on the challenge. The Lady Eagles passed a basketball around the "court" remotely, and 7th grader Addy Lindsey put the video together! Now that's skill.

The Lady Eagles were challenged to do the video by Sweetwater Junior High School. The team nominated the Vonore Lady Devils and the Rural Vale Lady Panthers to be next.

Well done for showing your skills, team! You're today's Perfect 10.

RELATED: Perfect 10: A family dog gets a couch workout

RELATED: Perfect 10: West Knoxville woman's friends throw 'drive-by birthday party' during social isolation