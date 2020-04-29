Perfect 10s go to the people in East Tennessee who uplift others in amazing, everyday ways.

Sometimes, they go to a group of people -- like our Rise and Dime Facebook page. The page is made up of our morning viewers, and anyone is welcome to join!

Rise & Dime viewers told us who they wanted as today's Perfect 10s.

Terrie Phillips gives a Perfect 10 to his daughter, who beat addiction and is doing great.

And Maria Wright is honoring her great nephew Luke for beating Leukemia.

Keep sharing and keep shining.

