KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — So many volunteers have stepped up to help those in need as the world fights COVID-19.

One local volunteer group is going above and beyond to feed Knoxville.

At 3:30 in the morning, a team working with Knox County Disaster Relief starts cooking 350 breakfast meals for Knox Area Rescue Ministries.

They do all the cooking at Sevier Heights Baptist Church, then transport it to KARM to help feed the homeless.

They've been doing this for 5 weeks!

For working together to support the entire Knoxville community, this team is today's Perfect 10.

