Knoxville uses permanent supportive housing to help unhoused people have a place of their own

The Minvilla Manor run by VMC was the first permanent supportive housing development created in Knoxville, more than a decade ago.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville leaders said they have seen success with permanent supportive housing since its creation in the city more than ten years ago. The Minvilla Manor, run by Volunteer Ministry Center, was the first permanent supportive housing development in the city.

"It's an important piece of the puzzle to solving homelessness for the folks who have been homeless the longest," said Michael Dunthorn, the city's homelessness coordinator.

Dunthorn said the old model of helping the homeless involved having them clear a bunch of hurdles before they could get shelter. Now, he said, the city follows the housing-first model.

"For somebody who's struggling with mental illness or addiction," said Dunthorn. "They were never successful in making it all the way through that system."

"It's the stability of that permanent apartment that helps them address whatever their needs or issues were that caused their homelessness in the first place," Dunthorn said.

Doris Ingram has lived at Minvilla Manor since it opened 11 years ago. She said she lives with schizophrenia and arthritis.

Ingram said she used to live on her mother's or her sister's couches, and experienced homelessness before she got to the Minvilla Manor.

Now, she said she has a case worker who helps her get to all of her doctor's appointments, make a budget and grocery shop for herself.

Ingram said her mother and her sister couldn't have taken her to do those things, and when she experienced homelessness, she couldn't get treatment.

"I believe I'm in the right place," Ingram said.

"The reason why it works is that you have a combination of housing plus supportive services," said Dr. Bruce Spangler, the VMC CEO.