OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. — A person is dead after a hang gliding accident off Smith Road in Oliver Springs, officials with Anderson County Sheriff's Office said.

Crews are still on scene investigating what happened.

A spokesperson for ACSO said medical personnel declared the victim deceased a little before 5:40 p.m. on Saturday night.

The victim has not been identified, and next of kin has not been notified.

This is a developing situation 10News will continue to update as we learn more.