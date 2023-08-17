KFD: One person and dog dead after house fire in East Knoxville

Crews responded to a house fire at the intersection of Dodson Avenue and N. Bertrand Street.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Fire Department says a person and a dog are dead after a house fire in East Knoxville.

Knoxville firefighters responded to the corner of Dodson Avenue and Bertrand Street in the Parkridge neighborhood. Crews found the person and the dog inside the home, according to KFD.

The Knox County Emergency Communications District received a 911 call Thursday morning around 3:07 a.m. reporting the fire. Authorities say the caller advised that the house was “ fully engulfed in fire.” They say a second caller reported that his neighbor's home was on fire.

On arrival, an officer reported heavy fire in a single-story home. By 3:44 a.m., the Incident Commander deemed the fire under control.

According to officials, there was no working fire alarm in the home at the time of the fire.

KFD says they are working to identify the victim and the cause of the fire and will likely take considerable time due to the extensive fire damage to the structure.