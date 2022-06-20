Person drowns while rafting on Ocoee River

The incident happened Saturday, according to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.

A person died Saturday during a "rafting incident" Saturday on the Ocoee River, according to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.

Few details were available Monday about the death including the name and gender of the person who died.

The cause of the person's death is still being determined, according to department spokeswoman Kim Schofinski.

The river in Polk County is a popular place for rafters, who have the option of floating the full river or just parts of it. The Ocoee features Class III and Class IV rapids.

Occasionally, someone ends up being tossed from their raft and drowning.

The river was the site of the 1996 Olympics whitewater rafting competition.

"Due to privacy laws, TDEC is unable to authorize any additional information about park guests or their use of state parks," Schofinski said in an email to WBIR.