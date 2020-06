GREENE COUNTY, Tenn — Authorities are investigating in Greene County after the lone occupant of a wrecked vehicle was found dead early Monday, according to the Greene County Sheriff's Department.

Police responded to Freedom Road in the northeast part of the county following a 911 call at about 3:50 a.m. The caller found a wrecked vehicle which went off the road and down an embankment. Officers arrived and found the lone occupant of the vehicle dead.