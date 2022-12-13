One person taken to hospital with 'serious injuries' after head-on truck crash on Strawberry Plains Pike

Crews said they found a tractor-trailer and a truck painting lines had collided head-on. One occupant was trapped, and emergency responders had to cut them out.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire said a person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a truck crash on Strawberry Plains Pike on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said Rural Metro responded to the crash around 2:05 p.m. near Braden Ln.

Crews said they found a tractor-trailer and a truck painting lines had collided head-on. One occupant was trapped, and emergency responders had to cut them from the wreckage.

The person was taken to the trauma center with what appeared to be serious injuries, according to Rural Metro. Law enforcement is investigating what happened.