Hawkins County Rescue Squad: One person injured after being trapped in machinery

The individual was trapped in machinery at Barrette Outdoor Living in Bulls Gap, according to officials.

BULLS GAP, Tenn. — According to the Hawkins County Rescue Squad, a person was taken to the hospital after being trapped in machinery at Barrette Outdoor Living in Bulls Gap.

At around 11:04 a.m., HCRS and the Bulls Gap Fire Department responded to an individual trapped in machinery at 740 North Main Street.

According to BGFD, the victim was already freed by works from Barrette Outdoor from the machinery when crews arrived. Responders worked to treat them for multiple injuries on the scene.