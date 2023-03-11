Community raising funds for animals removed from abuse, neglect case in Knox County

Charges have not yet been filed in the animal abuse case.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Animal lovers of East Tennessee have started a fundraiser for Young-Williams Animal Center to care specifically for animals removed from a neglect case in North Knox County.

On Wednesday, the Knox County Sheriff's Office removed 38 animals from a home. Five animals were found dead in the home.

KCSO deputies removed the animals and transported them to Young-Williams Animal Center for care. The shelter says they're caring for 17 dogs, 12 cats, two guinea pigs, three rats, one bearded dragon, one gecko, one turtle and one parakeet.

KCSO said they're working closely with the Knox County District Attorney General's office. Right now, charges have not yet been filed in the case.

The organizers of the fundraiser said 100% of donations will go directly to the care of the animals removed from the abuse case.