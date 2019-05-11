There will soon be a new, but still familiar, place to eat in Knoxville's bustling Market Square.

Knoxville-based Petro’s Chili & Chips is set to open on one corner of Market Square on Thursday, Nov. 21, in the space previously occupied by the “I Love Juice Bar.”

The popular chili and chips stop got its start during Knoxville's 1982 World's Fair and hasn't stopped growing.

"We've had our eye on Market Square for years and were very excited when this space became available. Being 500 yards away from where it all began for us is special, and we’re thrilled to be part of the vibrant downtown community,” said Petro’s President Dale Widmer. “We hope to be a worthy addition to downtown and look forward to adding our special flair to Market Square.”

This will be Petro's fourteenth restaurant space. It will feature natural light, an open concept design, a community table, standing counter spaces, and a custom mural by local artist Paris Woodhull.

“The downtown area is teeming with creativity and talent, and we are excited to showcase local artists in our space while tapping into all of the creativity found throughout our city,” says Petro’s Creative and Marketing Director Kimberly Widmer. “Highlighting Knoxville-based talent in our new space is one of the elements we are looking forward to most [at Petro’s Market Square].”