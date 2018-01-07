At the RAM clinic in Harrogate, they're treating every member of the family - even the ones with four legs.

Dozens of dogs and cats wait at Remote Area Medical (RAM for short) for free veterinary treatment.

While their owners get free medical treatment just across the street, at the RAM veterinary clinic, the pets are the patients.

"Pets of the human patients get spay and neuters for free, vaccinations for free, micro-chipped for free," RAM volunteer Juli Durand said.

Micah McCoy is one of the volunteers who works in the recovery room and helps nurse the pets back to health. After the surgery, the animals can be a bit sleepy.

"When they come out, they're really groggy and you gotta kinda wrestle them around," McCoy said.

Life as a volunteer in this field is hard. It often means sleepless nights and working abnormal hours.

But each volunteer has his or her reasons why they're here. For some, it's the experience; McCoy would like to be a vet someday. For others, it's the sight of a happy, healthy pet going home.

"It's really exciting to see the family reunion when they come pick up their animals," Amanda Weber, the Community Vet Specialist for RAM, said.

The clinic is held on the campus of Lincoln Memorial University; the doors open Sunday at 6 a.m. If you can't go then, Remote Area Medical will be in Jefferson County near the end of August.

© 2018 WBIR